In Loving Memory of Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon of Davenport

Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon

December 25th, 1967 – September 29th, 2025

Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon, 67, of Davenport, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away on September 29, 2025, at his residence. He was born on December 25, 1957, in Miami, FL, to Ernest and Clarissa (Sackey) Nixon. Nick was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served for seven years. Following his service to his country, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a City Letter Carrier for more than 40 years, retiring in 2016. He was of the Baptist faith.

Nick was the officer for his graduating class of 1975 at Miami Jackson General High School, where he remained active. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, and landscaping. He was known for his dependability and outgoing nature—never meeting a stranger. A hardworking man with a big personality, Nick brought laughter to many with his comedic spirit. He could be a little crazy at times, but he was a devoted friend, a good granddad, and someone who always stood by those he cared about.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Nixon; and siblings, Ernest Alfonso Nixon, Antoinette Nixon, and Gloria Lee. Nick leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving partner, Sabrina Freeman; his mother, Clarissa Nixon; sons, Kendric (Lateefha) Nixon and Quintin Nixon; daughters, Adrienne Nixon and Eleanor Freeman; siblings, Naha Nixon, Nick (Christine) Agusta, Ernestine Mills, and Queen Nixon Anderson; along with five grandchildren, Laila Nixon (17), Elliott Ryals (7), Faith Nixon (6), Vamir Victor (4), and Emarie Adams (4); his beloved nieces and nephews, Trina, NaToya , Dorothea, Karen, Kelly, Pierre, Ernest, Keldrick, Terrell, Jerome, and Kelvin; as well as some special friends, Eric Floyd, Donald Elms and Rob Davis.

At this time, there are no services scheduled.

did you notice

how Kenneth lived?

a man so beloved

he might have

known and told us all

did you listen

when Kenneth told us all

he was the man

proud father

proud grandfather

proud uncle

the kind who made

the cookout happen

did you listen

when Kenneth told us all

the right way to vacuum the rug

on a Saturday morning

one direction then another

so you can see those stripes when

all is said and done

that is what work looks like

and did you listen

when Kenneth told us all

that he was thinking about things

deep things, life, love, health

and talking for hours

during holidays where

he used to sit alone in his room

did you listen

did you notice

how Kenneth lived

he reflected, he saw himself

he said “i’m sorry” when it mattered

he was the man

may he rest well.