In Loving Memory of Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon of Davenport

Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon
December 25th, 1967 – September 29th, 2025
Kenneth A. “Nick” Nixon, 67, of Davenport, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away on September 29, 2025, at his residence. He was born on December 25, 1957, in Miami, FL, to Ernest and Clarissa (Sackey) Nixon. Nick was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served for seven years. Following his service to his country, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a City Letter Carrier for more than 40 years, retiring in 2016. He was of the Baptist faith.
Nick was the officer for his graduating class of 1975 at Miami Jackson General High School, where he remained active. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, and landscaping. He was known for his dependability and outgoing nature—never meeting a stranger. A hardworking man with a big personality, Nick brought laughter to many with his comedic spirit. He could be a little crazy at times, but he was a devoted friend, a good granddad, and someone who always stood by those he cared about.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Nixon; and siblings, Ernest Alfonso Nixon, Antoinette Nixon, and Gloria Lee. Nick leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving partner, Sabrina Freeman; his mother, Clarissa Nixon; sons, Kendric (Lateefha) Nixon and Quintin Nixon; daughters, Adrienne Nixon and Eleanor Freeman; siblings, Naha Nixon, Nick (Christine) Agusta, Ernestine Mills, and Queen Nixon Anderson; along with five grandchildren, Laila Nixon (17), Elliott Ryals (7), Faith Nixon (6), Vamir Victor (4), and Emarie Adams (4); his beloved nieces and nephews, Trina, NaToya , Dorothea, Karen, Kelly, Pierre, Ernest, Keldrick, Terrell, Jerome, and Kelvin; as well as some special friends, Eric Floyd, Donald Elms and Rob Davis.
At this time, there are no services scheduled.
did you notice
how Kenneth lived?
a man so beloved
he might have
known and told us all
did you listen
when Kenneth told us all
he was the man
proud father
proud grandfather
proud uncle
the kind who made
the cookout happen
did you listen
when Kenneth told us all
the right way to vacuum the rug
on a Saturday morning
one direction then another
so you can see those stripes when
all is said and done
that is what work looks like
and did you listen
when Kenneth told us all
that he was thinking about things
deep things, life, love, health
and talking for hours
during holidays where
he used to sit alone in his room
did you listen
did you notice
how Kenneth lived
he reflected, he saw himself
he said “i’m sorry” when it mattered
he was the man
may he rest well.