Lakeland PD and Lake Fire Department Hosting Truck or Treat 2025

Lakeland PD –

𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗞 𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 – 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗢𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝗧𝗛

“We can’t wait to have a night of fun, safe, trick-or-treating! This year’s event will take place on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 5pm until 8pm, along the north and east bank of Lake Mirror and at adjacent Fire Station 1. The event is open to everyone but is targeted to children ages 12 and under. Costumes are super encouraged!

Visitors will get to meet Lakeland firefighters and police officers, trick-or-treat at different fire apparatus and police vehicles, and learn about how to stay healthy and safe at different stops along Lake Mirror and adjacent Fire Station 1. There will be 15+ stops for children to collect candy, Halloween goodies, and safety giveaways.

Be sure to join LPD and LFD on October 20 for a fun night of learning how to have a safe trick-or-treating experience on Halloween night.

Note We have stocked up on lots of candy and goodies, but due to demand, please remember, goodies are first come first served, and while supplies last.”