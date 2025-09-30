SAVE THE DATE! October 18th from 4–6 PM – Bring the Entire Family to PCSO Second Annual Trick or Treat with Sheriff Judd! 🎃

Join PCSO for a fun, free, and safe Halloween event on October 18, 2025, from 4 to 6 PM at SUN ‘n FUN, 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland, FL 33811! This family-friendly celebration hosted by Sheriff Grady Judd promises an evening packed with entertainment, music, dancing, candy, photos, and beloved characters.

Kids are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy an unforgettable evening of spooky fun and treats in a secure environment.

🎉 Special thanks to the incredible sponsors:

SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Center for Excellence and the thrilling Monster Jam Grave Digger team!

This event is sure to be a hit with families across Polk County — don’t miss out!