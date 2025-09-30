Calling All Creative Kiddos: The Lakeland Public Library’s Book Pumpkin Contest is Back!

Get ready to let your imagination shine in the Lakeland Public Library’s annual Book Pumpkin Contest! Open to participants age 17 and under, this fun, spooky, and literary-themed competition invites young artists to decorate plastic pumpkins inspired by their favorite books—no real pumpkins allowed.

Entries must be submitted to the Youth Services desk at the Main Library between October 1–24. Community members will then cast their votes for the most creative pumpkin from October 25–30, with winners announced on Halloween!

The library is located at 100 Lake Morton Dr in Lakeland

Remember to pick up your pumpkin by November 7 after the contest ends. Whether it’s a magical pumpkin modeled after Harry Potter or a silly one inspired by a picture book, the possibilities are endless!

So grab a plastic pumpkin, channel your inner artist, and bring your favorite story to life this October. We can’t wait to see your literary masterpieces!