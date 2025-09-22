Three Killed, Child Injured in Fatal Crash on I-4 in Lakeland

73.9 F
Winter Haven
Monday, September 22, 2025
Carl Fish
LAKELAND – A tragic crash on Interstate 4 claimed three lives Sunday afternoon and left a child injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. when a Toyota SUV driven by a 60-year-old Tampa man was traveling eastbound on I-4. Investigators say the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree on the south shoulder.

The SUV then traveled up an embankment leading to SR-570, struck a guardrail, vaulted over the eastbound lanes, hit another tree, and overturned.

The driver and two passengers, an 83-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman, all from Tampa, died at the scene. A six-year-old girl riding in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

