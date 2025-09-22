Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Garlic Steak Bites

Slow Cooker Garlic Steak Bites

by James Coulter

If you’re a meat lover like me, there’s nothing better to sink your teeth into than a nice, juicy steak. But sometimes you don’t have the patience to fire up the grill and sear your steak. Sometimes you want something quick and easy. In that case, you should try this recipe for slow cooker garlic steak bites and potatoes.

If you’ve been following my cooking articles, you know that I love my slow cooker. It is, hands down, the best cooking instrument. You simply dump your ingredients in the pot, then set it and forget it. Then, when dinner rolls around, your supper has already been made.

My niece recently prepared this garlic steak bites recipe she discovered on TikTok. It went well with the potatoes and peas. A nice, easy meal that doesn’t sacrifice taste for convenience. The steak was juicy and succulent with the perfect blend of garlic. Then again, in our family, any amount of garlic is a good amount.

So, if you’re looking for a quick, simple meal for the meat lovers in your family, give this quick, simple recipe a try:

Slow Cooker Steak Bites and Potatoes (from Janelle Rohner on TikTok)

Slow Cooker Garlic Steak Bites

Ingredients

2-3 lbs. chopped beef

2 cups beef bone broth

1 bag baby red potatoes

1 pkg. onion dip mix

3-4 tbsp. butter

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder

Directions

1. Brown beef in a frying pan with oil. Add salt, pepper, and garlic to taste.

2. In a slow cooker, add mini potatoes to the broth and onion dip mix. Add the butter and plenty of garlic to taste.

3. Add beef to slow cooker. Cook with lid on at high setting for four to five hours (or at low setting for six to eight hours).