In Loving Memory of Steven Bruce of Davenport

Steven Bruce

September 22nd, 1950 – September 12th, 2025

Steven Jacobs, 74, of Davenport, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2025, at AdventHealth Heart of Florida. He was born on September 22, 1950, in Troy, Ohio, to Marvin Vernon and Alice Fern (Toms) Jacobs.

Steven earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science, a master’s degree in telecommunication system and proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the National Service Medal, and the Expert M16 Badge. Over the years, he lived in several places—moving from California to Florida in 1994, returning to California in 2000, relocating to Chile in 2010 for three years after retirement, before settling back in Orlando, Florida, in 2013, and finally in Davenport in 2021. Steven worked for Solano County before retiring and also enjoyed a career as a computer programmer with Disney. He was of the Lutheran faith.

In his younger years, Steven enjoyed running and roller skating. He also loved playing tennis, hiking mountains, traveling, walking, reading, and target shooting. Steven loved spending time at home watching TV, as well as going on motorcycle rides with his friends. During his time in the Army, he also enjoyed boxing.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Alice Jacobs; and siblings, Brenda Jacobs and Kevin Jacobs. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 and a half years, Silvia Sonia Jacobs; siblings, Dale Jacobs and Gregory; niece, Abby Jacobs; as well as several cousins.

There are no services planned at this time.