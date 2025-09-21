Get ready for a splash of creativity and community fun at the 20th Annual Lakeland Cardboard Boat Challenge & Lakes Festival, happening Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Lake Hollingsworth Boat Ramp. Hosted by the Lakes Education/Action Drive and the City of Lakeland, this exciting event brings together families, businesses, and youth to raise awareness about lake conservation in Polk County.

The main attraction is the cardboard boat challenge, where teams design, build, and race boats made entirely of cardboard around a marked course on the lake. Categories include Corporate, Community, Family, Youth, and both Pre-built and On-site Built boats. Enjoy food vendors, educational booths, and plenty of lakeside fun as you cheer on these creative crafts.

Registration for teams is $35, and sponsorships are available, which waive the registration fee. Come support a great cause while having a blast on the water!