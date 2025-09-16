In Loving Memory of Dwayne I Frank of Lakeland

Dwayne I Frank

January 17, 1938 — September 7, 2025

Dr. Dwayne Frank of Lakeland, FL was born in Nampa, ID on January 17, 1938, the oldest of four brothers to Pastor Irving and Laverne Frank. He began attending Cedarville College in Ohio in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart JoAnn Watson in 1960.

Earning his Doctor of Education from the University of Idaho, he returned to Cedarville College in 1968 to serve as Professor of Education. There he invested in teaching students for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. His students have taught throughout the US and all over the world. He had a special commitment to providing English teachers to universities across China.

As a young boy, he surrendered his heart to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He grew to love his Lord and diligently served Christ, His church, and loved to share the Gospel throughout his life. His faith was the foundation of his home, while raising his three daughters.

He is survived by his immediate family-his wife JoAnn, his children Stephanie and David Carr, Sandra and James Canterbury, and Shelly Schaedel, six grandchildren and their families including ten great grandchildren.

Dwayne entered heaven into the presence of his Savior on September 7, 2025.

A Service of Celebration and Worship will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St, Cedarville, OH 12:00 on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Visitation with family from 10:00-11:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland, FL 33805, or to Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St, Cedarville, OH 45314.

“To God be all glory!”