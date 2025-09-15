Welcome, World Travelers! Did You Hear This Tomorrowland Easter Egg in the New Fantastic Four Movie?

by James Coulter

I’ve discussed the new Fantastic Four movie both in my movie review and on the Chattin’ on the Ridge Podcast. What makes the movie especially “fantastic” is how, unlike most other movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fantastic Four: First Steps is practically its own self-contained story set within its own unique world.

And what a unique world it is! Fantastic Four: First Stepsrevels in its retro-futuristic setting with Space Age architecture, flying cars, and talking robots. It’s as if the world technologically progressed from the 1960s onward while maintaining its overall aesthetics.

The retro-futuristic setting of Fantastic Four: First Steps feels reminiscent of Walt Disney’s vision of the future circa 1960s Tomorrowland. In fact, the only thing missing is “A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” from the Carousel of Progress playing in the background.

However, while that song doesn’t play in the movie, another song from Tomorrowland can be heard in one scene.

One of the montages played earlier in the movie is set to the instrumental composition, “Nation on Wheels.” The song was composed by George Bruns, who composed music for Disney attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion.

“Nation on Wheels” was originally featured in the 1958 episode of the Disneyland serial, “Magic Highway, U.S.A.”, which examines the history of automobiles and highways, both past and future. The song would later be played as background music on the Disneyland Peoplemover in Tomorrowland.

Its bouncy, optimistic tune served as the ideal anthem for Tomorrowland in the 1960s, which was often referred to as a land set in perpetual motion with attractions like the Peoplemover, Monorail, Skyway, and Autopia all running in conjunction with each other.

So, it’s no surprise then that a song associated with old-school Tomorrowland would be included in the soundtrack of a movie that reflects the overall aesthetic of old-school Tomorrowland.(Also, fittingly enough, the Fantastic Four have appeared as meet-and-greet characters in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.)