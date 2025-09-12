In Loving Memory of Herbert A. Hattaway of Haines City

Herbert A. Hattaway

October 20th, 1931 – September 9th, 2025

Herbert A. Hattaway, 93, of Haines City, FL went home to be with the Lord and our mother on September 9, 2025.

Herbert was born in Alamo, GA and moved to Waverly, FL with his family as a young boy. He went to Lake Wales schools. In his high school years Herbert played Orange Belt League Semi-Pro baseball and was scouted by the NY Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals as a left-handed pitcher and catcher.

Herbert joined the US Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He was also sent to college by the US Army. Herbert retired after 29 ½ yrs with a medical discharge in 1980. He was a member of DAV, VFW, American Legion and Military Officers Association. Herbert was a past member of Baptist Training Union and a Deacon of Eastside Baptist Church. He was a member of NorthRidge Church in Haines City.

Herbert is preceded in death by his wife, of 65 years, Evelyn; parents, Charles A. and Mattie Lou Hattaway; brothers, Jim Hattaway, Thomas Hattaway and Charles Hattaway. He is survived by his sister, Lucille Miller; daughter, Brenda Ryan (Dennis); son, Phillip Hattaway (Kelly); grandchildren, Justin Ryan (Kristin), Dallas Ryan (Dana), Ashley Hattaway (Felisha), Brandon Hattaway (Autumn) & Brice, Camryn Hattaway, Connor Hattaway & great grandson, Riley Ryan.

A visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, FL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Florida Baptist Children’s Home or Cornerstone Hospice.