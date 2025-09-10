75.4 F
Lake Wales
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Allison
Allison

Latest Posts

Welcome, World Travelers! Rivers of America Drained at Magic Kingdom

25
- Advertisement -

Welcome, World Travelers! Rivers of America Drained at Magic Kingdom

by James Coulter

 

Tom Sawyer has moved out, and Lightning McQueen will be moving in, now that the Rivers of America have been drained in Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

 

On July 7, 2025, The Rivers of America, along with Tom Sawyer’s Island and Liberty Square Riverboat, closed permanently. 

 

The artificial river, which snaked 2,400 feet through the Frontierland and Liberty Square themed areas, was an opening day attraction at Magic Kingdom on Oct. 1, 1971.

 

Rivers of America served as a scenic backdrop for many attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Splash Mountain, and the Haunted Mansion.

 

Its waterway also facilitated other attractions, including Tom Sawyer’s Island, the Mark Twain Riverboat, and even long-defunct attractions like the Mike Fink Keel Boats and Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes.

 

In 2024, Disney Parks announced that Rivers of America would be closed and demolished to make way for a new expansion, which will include a new Cars-themed land, Piston Peak National Park, and a new land themed to the Disney Villains.

 

Before the river’s last operating day on July 6, 2025, several dozen trees were bulldozed to create a staging area for the proposed construction.

 

Nearly one month after closing, the river has since been fully drained to the point where the underlying tracks of the Liberty Square Riverboat were revealed, and some scaffolding has been removed from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

 

The Liberty Belle riverboat was moved to a backstage marina near Bay Lake, where other Magic Kingdom watercraft are maintained.

 

The boat’s future remains undetermined. Some fans have speculated the boat could either be relocated to another park or serve as transportation, particularly for the Seven Seas Lagoon in front of Magic Kingdom.

 

While some fans eagerly await the exciting new attractions to replace the Rivers of America area, others have mourned the loss of an iconic opening day attraction, one that helped define both Frontierland and Liberty Square and served to connect the two themed lands.

 

As for the new attractions, while Disney has not announced any official opening dates, both the Cars-themed Piston Peaks attraction and the Villains-themed land are speculated to be completed between 2029 and 2031.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Campus Event Turns Violent: Charlie Kirk Conservative Activist Shot In Utah

National News 0
UPDATE President Donald Trump has confirmed Kirk‘s death on a...

Caught on Camera- Wild Boar Smashes Into Lehigh Acres Home, Injures Dog and Charges Deputies

Florida News 0
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A quiet afternoon turned chaotic for...

Chiefs of the Gridiron: FSU scalps East Texas A&M

Florida 0
By Ethan Jones It was another electric Saturday in Tallahassee...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.