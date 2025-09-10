Chiefs of the Gridiron: FSU scalps East Texas A&M

By Ethan Jones IMG 3832

It was another electric Saturday in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles delivered a performance for the ages at Doak Campbell Stadium. Picking up right where they left off after their thrilling win over Alabama, the Seminoles put on a show, dismantling their opponent with a staggering 77-3 victory. Yes, you read that right, 77-3.

From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, Florida State was in complete control, amassing 729 total yards of offense, 29 first downs, and 11 touchdowns. Despite two turnovers, the ‘Noles never let their foot off the gas. It was a historic outing that tied a program record for the largest margin of victory, a mark set all the way back in 1949 when FSU defeated Whiting Field 74-0, before Doak Campbell Stadium even existed.

Seminoles Vs East Texas AM

One of the game’s standout performers was wide receiver Duce Robinson, who exploded for 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Remarkably, 160 of those yards came in the first quarter alone, breaking a Florida State record for most receiving yards in a single quarter.

As a result of the Seminoles’ dominant performance, they move up four spots in the rankings, jumping from #14 to #10 in the country. This ranking has many fans and students alike in shock, as just a year ago, it was a good day if they scored more than 21 points in a game.

The Seminoles played for more than just themselves on Saturday as they competed with heavy hearts, rallying behind teammate Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in the back of the head last weekend while taking his grandmother home to Havana, Florida, after the Alabama game. In a powerful show of solidarity, players wore #35 armbands in his honor.

Following the victory, an emotional scene unfolded in the locker room. A distraught coach Mike Norvell presented the game ball to Ethan’s father, Earl Pritchard, and invited him to “break the rock”, a cherished post-win tradition at FSU. The moment served as a reminder that this team is more than just a football squad; they are a family.

The bond wasn’t just on the field, it echoed throughout the stands as well, with the student section once again packed and roaring in support of their Seminoles. The renewed energy around the program is undeniable.

FSU heads into a bye week at 2-0, already matching last year’s win total. While that stat speaks volumes about the struggles of the 2024 season, it also highlights how much this year’s team has already surpassed expectations.

After the bye, the ‘Noles return home to face the Golden State Golden Flashes before opening ACC play against the Virginia Cavaliers, a stretch that will begin to reveal just how far this team can go.

For now, though, it’s clear: Florida State football is back, and with every snap, they’re reminding fans and foes alike what it means to play at Doak and be a Florida State Seminole.

Excited FSU Fans