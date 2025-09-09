73.9 F
Winter Haven
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Polk County Parks & Rec Invites Seniors to “Around the World in a Day” Program

83

Polk County Parks & Rec:

Around the World in a Day invites seniors 55 and older to experience iconic landmarks, diverse cultures and rich traditions without leaving their seats.

The program is designed for older adults who love to travel or have a passion for lifelong learning. It runs from 11 a.m. to Noon every second Thursday, now through December, at the Medulla Resource Center, 1049 Parker Road in Lakeland.

Space is limited to 25 participants and preregistration is required. For details or to register, call 863-647-4035.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.