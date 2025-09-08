Delicious Chocolate Chip M&M Cookie Recipe

By Allison Williams

With fall quickly approaching, I’ve been feeling inspired to experiment with new recipes—especially when it comes to baking, my favorite kitchen pastime. I recently came across a delicious chocolate chip M&M cookie recipe that I just had to share. Just a quick note: I usually cut the ingredients listed below in half to avoid making a huge batch, and you might want to do the same—unless you’re ready for a mountain of cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, slightly softened

1 cup packed light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup M&M’s (plus extra for topping, if desired)

How to Make M&M Cookies

Cream the Butter and Sugars

In a large mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together for about 1 minute until well combined.

Add Wet Ingredients

Mix in the eggs and vanilla extract until fully mixed together.

Combine Dry Ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix until combined.

Add Mix-ins

Gently fold in the chocolate chips and M&M’s. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes—this helps prevent the cookies from spreading too much during baking.

Shape and Bake

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Use a large cookie scoop to portion out dough balls and place them on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mats, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Press a few extra M&M’s on top for a colorful finish.

Bake and Cool

Bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the edges are set and the tops are just turning golden. Allow the cookies to rest on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Enjoy!

I’m no professional cook or baker, so I know they don’t look perfect, but these are delicious in my opinion!

Recipe Source: iheartnaptime.net