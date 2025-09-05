You’re Invited to the RP Funding Center Open House on September 6!

RP Funding Center Open House!

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL

A fun-filled afternoon for the whole family!

Here’s What’s in Store:

-Live music to keep the energy high

-Interactive activities for kids of all ages

-A variety of tasty food vendors to satisfy every craving

-Games, surprises, and treats for the little ones

-Local vendors, facility tours, and exciting giveaways for the grown-ups

Whether you’re discovering the RP Funding Center for the first time or just looking for a fun family outing, this event is the perfect way to experience everything we have to offer!