In Loving Memory of Frances Ballou McCreight Schroter Henry

Frances Ballou McCreight Schroter Henry

September 5, 1926 — August 22, 2025

Frances Ballou McCreight Schroter Henry passed away August 22, 2025, at the age of 98.

Fran was born on September 5, 1926, in Tampa, Florida to John Shannon McCreight and Emily Marie McBride and grew up in Lakeland, Florida. After high school she signed up as a cadet nurse in the governmental WW II nursing program at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, earning her RN degree. Later, Fran achieved her AA from Polk Community College and her BS in education from Florida Southern College.

After the war, Fran married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schroter, and settled down in Lakeland. Soon their home was filled with the laughter and joy of four children: Linda, Donna, Shannon, and Francie. Then a godchild, Marcelle, joined the family.

Fran was a dedicated wife and mother but still found the time to be involved in her church. She was a charter member of St. David’s Episcopal Church, serving on the Alter Guild, in the Daughters of the King ministry, teaching Sunday School, and as a member of the Vestry.

Helping others was always a priority. She used her nursing skills working in hospitals and hospice, as well as caring for her daughters Donna and Marcelle in their long battles with cancer.

Fran had a heart for helping those in need: food and sleeping bags for the homeless, sewing for foster children and orphans, a loved one in prison, the lonely neighbor.

Fran was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Schroter and Bert Henry, as well as daughters, Donna Jablon and Marcelle Boudet.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Paris and her husband Don, son Shannon Schroter and his wife Mary, and daughter Francie Monroe and her husband, Steve.

Fran had seven grandchildren: Laura Vance and her husband Jamey; Christy Paris; Sage Schroter; Mathea McKinley and her husband Kelley; Marc Monroe and his wife Beth; Miles Monroe and his wife Claire; Megan Ross and her husband Chris.

Her great-grandchildren are Bradley and Abigail Vance, Brody and Leilani McKinley, Madison, Marc Jr, Mason, and Mary Monroe, Jade Ross, and Graham Monroe.

Her stepsons are Eric Henry and his wife Carol, Scott Henry and his wife Debbie, Kurt Henry and his wife Connie, and Craig Henry, as well as their children, and grandchildren.

Many people were enriched by knowing Fran. She was a joyful lady, full of gratitude and lovingkindness, always smiling! She loved her Savior and cherished being His servant. She began her day saying, “This is a day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it!” She will be greatly missed.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 pm at Cypress Ridge Church in Winter Haven, Florida.