73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, September 5, 2025
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

City of Mulberry’s Hispanic Heritage Festival Coming in October

23

City of Mulberry, FL Government –

Come celebrate with us! The city is proud to host its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on October 4th, 2025 from 10-1:00 at Spence Park. It will be a day of food, music, and fun!

1100 NE 1st St

This year’s event includes:

-a free heart-pounding Zumba class from 10am – 11:00am led by Ana Karen!
-Bi-lingual story time with Mirabel at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
-Lotería game with prizes throughout the event
-Free mechanical bull rides
-Delicious food
-Children’s crafts
-Vendors

  • and more!

We want to thank our presenting sponsor, Lopez and Humphries, LLC. A portion of vendor proceeds will benefit Mulberry’s RCMA!

Vendor applications are available here https://www.cityofmulberryfl.org/city-programs/page/hispanic-heritage-festival-vendor-form

¡Ven a celebrar con nosotros! La ciudad se enorgullece de ser la sede anual de su Festival de la Herencia Hispana el 4 de octubre de 2025 en el Parque Spence. ¡Será un día de comida, música y diversión!
El evento de este año incluye:

  • ¡Una emocionante clase de Zumba gratuita de 10:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m. dirigida por Ana Karen!
  • Cuentos bilingües con Mirabel a las 11:30 a. m. y a las 12:30 p. m.
  • Juego de lotería con premios durante todo el evento
  • Paseos gratis en toro mecánico
  • Comida deliciosa
  • Manualidades infantiles
  • Vendedores
  • ¡Y mucho más!
    Queremos agradecer a nuestro patrocinador principal, Lopez and Humphries, LLC. Una parte de las ganancias de los vendedores se destinará a la RCMA de Mulberry.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.