City of Mulberry’s Hispanic Heritage Festival Coming in October

City of Mulberry, FL Government –

Come celebrate with us! The city is proud to host its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on October 4th, 2025 from 10-1:00 at Spence Park. It will be a day of food, music, and fun!

1100 NE 1st St

This year’s event includes:

-a free heart-pounding Zumba class from 10am – 11:00am led by Ana Karen!

-Bi-lingual story time with Mirabel at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

-Lotería game with prizes throughout the event

-Free mechanical bull rides

-Delicious food

-Children’s crafts

-Vendors

and more!

We want to thank our presenting sponsor, Lopez and Humphries, LLC. A portion of vendor proceeds will benefit Mulberry’s RCMA!

Vendor applications are available here https://www.cityofmulberryfl.org/city-programs/page/hispanic-heritage-festival-vendor-form

¡Ven a celebrar con nosotros! La ciudad se enorgullece de ser la sede anual de su Festival de la Herencia Hispana el 4 de octubre de 2025 en el Parque Spence. ¡Será un día de comida, música y diversión!

El evento de este año incluye: