City of Mulberry’s Hispanic Heritage Festival Coming in October

City of Mulberry, FL Government –
Come celebrate with us! The city is proud to host its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on October 4th, 2025 from 10-1:00 at Spence Park. It will be a day of food, music, and fun!
1100 NE 1st St
This year’s event includes:
-a free heart-pounding Zumba class from 10am – 11:00am led by Ana Karen!
-Bi-lingual story time with Mirabel at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
-Lotería game with prizes throughout the event
-Free mechanical bull rides
-Delicious food
-Children’s crafts
-Vendors
- and more!
We want to thank our presenting sponsor, Lopez and Humphries, LLC. A portion of vendor proceeds will benefit Mulberry’s RCMA!
Vendor applications are available here https://www.cityofmulberryfl.org/city-programs/page/hispanic-heritage-festival-vendor-form
¡Ven a celebrar con nosotros! La ciudad se enorgullece de ser la sede anual de su Festival de la Herencia Hispana el 4 de octubre de 2025 en el Parque Spence. ¡Será un día de comida, música y diversión!
El evento de este año incluye:
- ¡Una emocionante clase de Zumba gratuita de 10:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m. dirigida por Ana Karen!
- Cuentos bilingües con Mirabel a las 11:30 a. m. y a las 12:30 p. m.
- Juego de lotería con premios durante todo el evento
- Paseos gratis en toro mecánico
- Comida deliciosa
- Manualidades infantiles
- Vendedores
- ¡Y mucho más!
Queremos agradecer a nuestro patrocinador principal, Lopez and Humphries, LLC. Una parte de las ganancias de los vendedores se destinará a la RCMA de Mulberry.