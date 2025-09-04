PCSO Detectives Arrest 28 Suspects and Confiscate 48 Illegal Gambling Machines During “Operation Bad Odds”

Polk County Sheriff’s undercover detectives conducted an investigation into those who possess and operate illegal gambling machines in stores throughout the county during “Operation Bad Odds,” resulting in 28 arrests and the confiscating of 48 illegal gambling machines. We were assisted in our efforts by State of Florida Gaming Control Commission and the Auburndale Police Department due to two of the establishments being within their city (the others were in the unincorporated areas of the county).

The investigation began with a tip regarding gambling machines at A-1 Discount Beverage and Discount & Deli, both on Pilaklakaha Avenue in Auburndale. Undercover detectives went to both places and found the machines concealed in back rooms. Detectives placed bets and won money – the winnings were given to them by the store clerks, and the money was handed over concealed in bankers’ bags.

During the investigation, 11 stores were identified, and on September 3, 2025, search warrants were served at all 11 stores; a 12th location was identified during the serving of a search warrant. From the 12 locations, 28 total people were arrested, 48 gambling machines and two drink coolers were confiscated, and two firearms and $100,971 in U.S. currency were seized. Five suspects are in the country illegally.

“People who gamble on machines like the ones we confiscated are being ripped off. These machines are not programmed for fair play. And the odds are, stores who engage in illegal gambling are at a higher risk of being robbed due to the cash they have on hand. It’s a safe bet that you’re going to jail if you illegally gamble or provide the machines to enable those to illegally gamble.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Explanation of charges:

FSS 849.01 Keeping a gambling house (M1)

FSS 849.231 Possessing slot machine (M2)

FSS 849.09 (1) (B) Disposing of money by lottery (F3)

Here are the stores and suspects, in no particular order:

A-1 Discount Beverage, 219 Piliaklakaha Avenue, Auburndale: Store clerk Mayurkumar Jani (DOB 6/9/1981) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house (F3). He is in the country illegally, and his charge is enhanced. He is on an ICE hold in the Polk County Jail. Patel Kaushikkumar (DOB 5/30/1982) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house (M1).

Discount & Deli – 602 Pilaklakaha Avenue, Auburndale: Sunil Thachukunnel John (DOB 5/20/1978) and Narayana Sarojini (DOB 8/19/1982) were arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house (M1), 4 counts possessing slot machine (M2), and disposing money by lottery (F3).

Chevron gas station – 123 Magnolia Avenue, Auburndale: Co-manager Mohammed Tanin Hossin (DOB 6/15/1994) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house, 3 counts keeping slot machine, 2 counts disposing money by lottery, and an out-of-county warrant. He is in the country illegally, and his charges are enhanced. He has an active warrant from Hillsborough County for failure to appear (no valid DL). He is on an ICE hold in the Polk County Jail. Nasrin Chowdhury (DOB 1/1/1985) was arrested and charged with 3 counts possessing slot machine, keeping gambling house, and 2 counts disposing money by lottery.

Citgo – 2101 K-Ville Avenue, Auburndale: Suman Sarker (DOB 3/9/1983) and Joan Kameka (DOB 3/4/1957) were arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house, 3 counts possessing slot machine, and 2 counts disposing money by lottery. Marie Foster (DOB 11/28/1969) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house, 3 counts possessing slot machine, 2 counts disposing money by lottery, possession of cocaine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Holy Land – 329 26th Street SW, Winter Haven: Mohammed Solaiman (DOB 5/18/1984) and MD Abu Musa (DOB 8/10/1966) were arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house, 5 counts possessing slot machine, and disposing money by lottery. Solaiman was additionally charged with possession of cannabis resin.

7 Star Deli and Lotto – 6940 Old Highway 37, Bradley Junction: MD Jahangir Alam (DOB 8/5/1980) was arrested and charged with possessing slot machine and keeping a gambling house, and Connie Albright (DOB 10/11/1957) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house.

This store had the largest amount of cash associated with the gambling machines seized, $36,994.

Placita Mexico – 1003 S. Rifle Range Rd, Wahneta: Jose Alberto Peralta (DOB 12/30/1964) was arrested and charged with keeping a gambling house, possessing slot machine, and disposing money by lottery.

Tienda Guatemala – 3172 Rifle Range Rd, Wahneta: Store owner Maria Pedro (DOB 10/10/1982), and Jaquelyne Sanchez-Ramirez (DOB 6/30/1989) were arrested. Maria was charged with 9 counts keeping slot machine and one count keeping a gambling house, and Jaquelyne was charged with keeping a gambling house.

While detectives were at this locating, the gambling machine supplier Kenneth Halstead (DOB 6/19/1962), showed up. He was taken into custody and charged with 9 counts possessing slot machine.

Detectives interviewed Maria and learned gambling machines were also at their other store located in north Lakeland. They responded there:

Tienda Guatemala – 450 N. Wabash Ave, Lakeland: Maria’s husband Mario Vargas Garcia (DOB 11/17/1986) was arrested and charged with keeping slot machine, possessing slot machine, and tampering with evidence due to the fact that he had removed the machines before detectives arrived. He is in the country illegally from Guatemala, and his charges are enhanced. He is on an ICE hold in the Polk County Jail.

Love’s Truck Stop – 17309 US Hwy 27, Lake Wales: Three machines were seized, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fonda Rodriguez – 1100 US Hwy 17-92, Haines City: Jesus Abraham-Martinez (DOB 4/15/1998) and Ricardo Valencia-Pacheco (DOB 10/2/1984) were actively gambling when detectives arrived, and both were found to be in the country illegally. They were taken into custody and charged with engaging in gambling (M1), and are on ICE holds in the Polk County Jail. Jose Rodriguez (DOB 10/1/1958) and Araceli Hernandez (DOB 8/14/1981) were charged with keeping a gambling house, possessing slot machine, and disposing of money by lottery. Maribel Hernandez (DOB 10/6/2000) and Lisbeth Guerrero (DOB 2/6/1999) were charged with keeping a gambling house, and possessing slot machine. Sheila Willingham(DOB 10/17/1964) was arrested and charged with engaging in gambling.

El Video Latino – 1719 E. Hinson Avenue, Haines City: Salvador Calderon-Gamez (DOB 6/2/1971) and Aaron Calderon (DOB 12/8/2000) were arrested and charged withkeeping a gambling house, possessing slot machine, and disposing of money by lottery. Elbin Objio-Ramirez (DOB 3/24/1958) was arrested and charged with engaging in gambling.