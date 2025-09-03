In Loving Memory of Robert Harold Cumtow of Davenport

Robert Harold Cumtow

October 21st, 1951 – August 29th, 2025

In Loving Memory of Robert H. Gumtow

On Friday August 29th, 2025, Robert H. Gumtow of Davenport, FL passed away in the comforts of his home at the age of 73 years. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Bob H. Gumtow and Melvina L. Doak, by his beloved son Charlie Gumtow and his brother David Gumtow. He is survived by his loving wife J. Rossana Gumtow and by his children Stephanie, Steve,Samantha and Sierra. Born in Rockford, IL and raised in Toledo, OH. Robert was a dedicated member of Solid Rock Church under Pastor Keith Crampton where he lent his services to being an usher. Robert was proud of his country and also had many passions including cooking, movies, photography and most recently he took on woodworking and gardening. All of these were what made him happy, however, Robert’s proudest achievement was becoming a truck driver. He was able to visit almost all 50 states, take multiple photographs and make many memories in doing so. After leading a blessed life, Robert will be laid to rest on September 3rd in Haines City, FL.