A Night to Remember: Seminoles Shock the Tide and Reignite School Spirit

By Ethan Jones

The Florida State community had been eagerly awaiting the season opener against #8 Alabama, a chance to turn the page on a painful chapter in the university’s history.

After a 2-10 football season, a devastating hurricane that destroyed a campus landmark, and the trauma of a school shooting, students and fans alike were desperate for a reason to believe again.

On August 30th, they got exactly that, as the Seminoles shocked the college football world with a 31-17 upset over the Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Final Score 31 to 17

The buildup to the game was electric. On Friday night, College Town hosted the beloved Friday Night Block Party, the official Florida State tailgate event featuring live music, local vendors, and a lively atmosphere. It’s a tradition before every home game, and this time, the energy was off the charts.

Adding to the excitement was the annual Campus Crawl, a cherished tradition held the night before the first home game. The Marching Chiefs, Florida State’s renowned band, marched across campus playing iconic FSU fight songs, rallying the student body and reigniting school spirit.

FSU Marching Band

The day of the game was special, as there were tailgates going on all around the stadium. College football was in the air, and you could feel that it was going to be a special day in Tallahassee.

tailgating

The time had finally come. The stadium was packed, and the energy was buzzing in Doak Campbell Stadium as the wait was finally over — football had made its way back into Doak.

The ball was kicked off, and the tone was set early by Alabama as they got the first score of the game on a touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Simpson to Josh Cuevas.

The celebration was short-lived, though, as Florida State drove down the field to even the score 7-7 on a 9-yard run by quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

After the end of the first quarter, the game was controlled by Florida State. The Seminoles went on to score three more touchdowns and handed Alabama their first season-opening loss since 2001, when they lost to UCLA 20-17.

The Seminoles didn’t just win — they lit up the stat sheet with:

20 first downs

382 total yards

230 rushing yards

Coming into the game with just an 8.9% chance to win, the Seminoles shocked analysts, fans, and even themselves delivering one of the most memorable victories in program history.

When the final whistle blew and the scoreboard read 31-17, pure chaos erupted. Students leapt over walls, fans stormed the field, and Doak Campbell transformed into a sea of jubilation.

For many students, this wasn’t just a football game it was a long-overdue moment of joy.

After everything the Florida State community endured over the past year, the victory over Alabama was more than a win. It was a statement of resilience, unity, and hope for the future.