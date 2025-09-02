76 F
Lake Wales
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Fully Involved Structure Fire Reported in Davenport

406
- Advertisement -

Davenport, Fla. (September 2, 2025) – Polk County Fire Rescue crews are headed to scene of a fully involved structure fire at 564 Seattle Slew Drive in Davenport.

The fire was reported shortly before noon on Tuesday. According to initial dispatch information, the home was fully involved per caller. Occupants were reportedly out of the residence at the time of the fire. A vehicle was also reported to be on fire.

Responding crews advised they could see a column of smoke from a distance as they made their way to the scene. Multiple units, including engines, trucks, and rescue vehicles, were dispatched to battle the blaze.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

About us

DailyRidge.com is a locally owned and operated independent media company focused on educating citizens by providing Fast – Factual – Free nonpartisan news.

Contact us: [email protected]

Company

Links

The latest

Dundee Commission Sets 33% Millage Ceiling, Final Vote Still to Come in September 9th

Dundee 0
By Carl Fish, Daily Ridge News As a follow-up to...

PCSO Arrests Illegal Alien for Interfering with a Train and Fighting with Law Enforcement

Polk Sheriff 0
The following is a press release by PCSO: “PCSO Arrests...

Woman Accused Of Threatening To Kill Sebring Police Officers Has Been Arrested

Sebring 0
Sebring Police Department Press Release On the evening of...

© 2025 DailyRidge.com. All Rights Reserved.