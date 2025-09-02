Fully Involved Structure Fire Reported in Davenport

Davenport, Fla. (September 2, 2025) – Polk County Fire Rescue crews are headed to scene of a fully involved structure fire at 564 Seattle Slew Drive in Davenport.

The fire was reported shortly before noon on Tuesday. According to initial dispatch information, the home was fully involved per caller. Occupants were reportedly out of the residence at the time of the fire. A vehicle was also reported to be on fire.

Responding crews advised they could see a column of smoke from a distance as they made their way to the scene. Multiple units, including engines, trucks, and rescue vehicles, were dispatched to battle the blaze.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.