The following is a press release by PCSO:

“PCSO Arrests Illegal Alien for Interfering with a Train and Fighting with Law Enforcement

On August 30, 2025, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Josue Castaneda-Castro following a series of disruptive actions near railroad tracks in Mulberry. Castaneda-Castro, a Mexican national in the United States illegally, now faces multiple charges related to the incident.

Deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 37 South and Railroad Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspect interfering with a CSX train. Upon arrival, deputies learned that train conductor was operating the train when a black Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a homemade trailer drove parallel to the tracks. The suspect then crossed in front of the train, causing the trailer to become stuck on the tracks and obstructing the train’s movement.

Castaneda-Castro exited the vehicle and engaged in a verbal confrontation with the conductor. He then disconnected the trailer from the truck and drove away eastbound, leaving the trailer behind, blocking the tracks. Moments later, he returned to the scene and attempted to enter the train car while continuing to act aggressively toward the conductor.

Deputies arriving on scene observed the truck and trailer across the tracks and Castaneda-Castro standing nearby. As they approached, he retreated to his vehicle and attempted to reverse toward them. Deputies ordered him to exit the vehicle, which he initially complied with, but he refused to answer questions and repeatedly tried to return to his truck. Deputies also noted the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the suspect.

When asked to step away from the vehicle for further questioning, Castaneda-Castro resisted and grabbed one deputy’s arm. The deputy deployed an agency-issued Taser, but it was ineffective, and the suspect fled on foot toward a wooded area.

Additional units responded, including Deputy Sheriff Gann and his partner, K9 Rone. K9 Rone successfully tracked to the suspect’s location, where he was hiding under heavy brush. Rone apprehended the suspect, but Castaneda-Castro then grabbed Rone’s collar and struck and kicked the dog multiple times, ignoring repeated warnings from deputies. He was ultimately taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Castaneda-Castro’s driver’s license had been revoked since January 2023. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center. He is a Mexican national in the United States illegally and has been previously deported; due to his illegal immigration status, all charges were enhanced by one degree. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was contacted and an immigration detainer was placed on Castaneda-Castro.

“This individual not only endangered the safety of a train operator and disrupted critical infrastructure, but he also violently resisted arrest and attacked one of our K9s. He is in our country illegally, his license was revoked, and now he’s facing serious charges. Our deputies did an outstanding job bringing this dangerous situation under control.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Castaneda-Castro is being charged with interfering with a railroad track (F2), interfering with a railroad train (F2), Trespassing (F3), battery on a law enforcement officer (F2), striking a police canine (F3), unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance (F1), driving with a suspended license (M1), resisting an officer without violence (F3), and resisting an officer with violence (F2). His criminal history includes prior arrests for DUI, no valid DL, and DWLSR.”