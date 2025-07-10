Fatal Crash Closes County Road 540A in South Lakeland

Lakeland, Fla. (July 10, 2025) – A fatal traffic crash has shut down a portion of County Road 540A in south Lakeland Thursday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred near Valleyview Elementary School, prompting a full emergency response. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:58 p.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 540A East and Harrells Nursery Road. Emergency units, including Engine 35, were on scene, with additional support en route. The call was officially logged at 10:00 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, 540A is closed in both directions between Harrells Nursery Road and Pollard Road. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while the scene remains active and investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details about the individuals involved have been released at this time.