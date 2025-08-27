Welcome, World Travelers! The Magic of Disney Animation Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by James Coulter

When Disney’s Hollywood Studios originally opened as Disney’s MGM Studios on May 1, 1989, it was more than a theme park. It served as a real working movie studio where Disney filmed many of its shows and movies, including animated films.

From opening day until July 12, 2015, The Magic of Disney Animation was a walking tour that allowed guests to learn about animation and even watch as real animators worked on upcoming Disney animated films.

Some of its productions included work for movies such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear.

Aside from the animation studio walking tour, the attraction also included “Back to Neverland”, a pre-show that discussed the various stages of animation for feature-length films.

The pre-show was hosted by veteran newscaster Walter Cronkite and starred actor Robin Williams, who was transformed into an animated character in the form of one of the Lost Boys from Peter Pan.

(Fun fact: Two years later, Williams would play the lead role of Peter Pan in the 1991 live-action movie Hook, directed by Steven Spielberg.)

The Magic of Disney Animation closed its doors on July 12, 2015, to be replaced by the Star Wars Launch Bay, which served as the meet-and-greet area for Star Wars characters.

However, the area will soon return to its roots, as it was announced last month that the Star Wars Launch Bay will close and be replaced with a new version of The Magic of Disney Animation.

The attraction’s facade will be redesigned to resemble Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, which will include Mickey’s iconic Sorcerer Hat topping the building.

Disney Parks Blog gives the details of the new take on an old attraction:

“Our story in this newly reimagined space begins as the animators have temporarily stepped away… but the building is still buzzing with activity as the characters have come to life and they’re ready to play!

Inside, you will interact with and explore silly takes on the iconic Disney Animation headquarters, including the many different studio departments. Only this time, some of our favorite pals have taken over to create the fun adventures.

The playful and interactive moments will be around every corner. You’ll see portraits come to life before your eyes just like they did in “Once Upon A Studio;” you’ll find inspiration with a short film (with a twist, of course); and you’ll even pencil in some time to learn how to draw your very own character sketch.”

To help promote the new attraction, a poster was created featuring several of Disney’s iconic animated characters from movies like Snow White, Frozen, and Moana.

Also included are some obscure characters like Koda from Brother Bear (the last film to be animated at the old Magic of Disney Animation attraction) and even the animated Lost Boy version of Robin Williams from the old attraction’s pre-show.

Star Wars Launch Bay, along with the surrounding Animation Courtyard area, will close on Sept. 25, 2025, with The Magic of Disney Animation planning to open sometime next year in 2026.