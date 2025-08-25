Welcome, World Travelers! The Muppets Are Taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Next Year

by James Coulter

Unless you’ve been living under a Fraggle Rock for the past year, you probably heard the bad news that the time had finally come for the Muppets to set the curtains and dim the lights. After a nearly 30-year run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, their attraction, Muppetvision 3D, officially closed its doors on June 8, 2025.

However, while the Muppets have moved out of Muppets Courtyard to make way for the new Monsters Inc. themed land, the good news is that they will be moving across the park to their new home at another attraction: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

For more than 25 years, Aerosmith has highlighted the indoor high-speed launch coaster. However, the rock band has since exited stage left to make way for a new act: the Muppets’ Electric Mayhem band. As such, the attraction will be renamed to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets.

Disney Parks Blog details the ride’s new story:

“With the help from our friends at Muppet Labs and a very fast limousine, we’ll take a twisting, turning, and screamingly fun road trip across Hollywood to reach the concert in time. The iconic scenery and landmarks of Tinseltown will feature a Muppet twist.

And throughout the journey, you’ll hear the Electric Mayhem playing some of the most iconic, rockin’ hits in your ears to keep the music and adrenaline pumping. I’m sure G Force Records will release a concert setlist soon.”

New concept art shows the giant ruby-red guitar in the attraction’s courtyard receiving a rainbow-colored paint job to match the more colorful aesthetic of the attraction’s new musical gig.

Likewise, the pre-show area will have Animal and the other Electric Mayhem band members hosting a recording session in the sound booth with Muppet penguins serving as audio technicians. The pre-show will also include appearances by none other than Kermit the Frog himself, along with the Muppets’ go-to go-for, Scooter.

Speaking of whom, as part of the attraction’s backstory, Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle, real estate tycoon and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse, will be the one who had purchased G-Force Records from the ride’s former occupants.

This inside joke will not be the first time that the characters of a new attraction purchased the ride building from the characters of the old attraction. At the Magic Kingdom, the Winnie the Pooh ride includes a portrait of Mr. Toad handing the deed to Toad Hall over to Owl, an inside joke about how Pooh’s ride replaced Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

However, fans of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will still have plenty of time to enjoy it in its current form. The attraction will continue to run throughout the remainder of the year until Dec. 31, 2025. After which, it will close and be rethemed to the Muppets with an opening date slated for some time in 2026.