Resident Says He’s Singled Out in Golf Cart Citations; City Eyes Rule Changes

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – At the Aug. 7 City Commission meeting, Bates Road resident Leon Daniels told commissioners he believes he is being singled out by the Haines City Police Department. Daniels said he recently received three violations for driving his golf cart, while other residents cruise by without issue.

Daniels said he has used a golf cart on city roads for about 10 years without a problem. But after buying a new cart, he said enforcement suddenly became an issue, an expensive one.

He received two citations, one for $114 and another for $164, as well as a court summons.

“The police officer did an illegal search looking for the serial number of the cart,” Daniels said. “He also asked me for my license and registration.”

Daniels said he believed golf carts were allowed on any street with a speed limit of 35 mph or under. However, Mayor and City Commissioner Morris West explained that an older resolution specifically designates which roads golf carts may use.

In response to a public records request, the Daily Ridge obtained Resolution No. 11-965, dated April 21, 2011. It authorizes golf cart use on the following roads:

Commerce Avenue west of U.S. Highway 27





Nilsen Street between Commerce Avenue and Johnson Avenue





Southern Dunes Boulevard east of U.S. Highway 27





Blue Heron Boulevard west of the Walmart north parking lot entrance





Glen Este Boulevard west of U.S. Highway 27





The City right-of-way behind S&S Tire to its dead end at Sonic*



The resolution also states: “Under no circumstances shall any golf cart cross U.S. Highway 27, drive on sidewalks, or otherwise be in violation of Section 316.212, Florida Statutes.”

“It’s a pretty old ordinance that needs to be brought up to today’s standard,” West said. “We need to address it sooner rather than later.”

Daniels said he thought the law required signage on roads that permitted golf carts, but that requirement is not included in Florida statutes.

According to the statute, “Golf carts may be operated only on the specifically designated city roads designated by resolution of the city commission of the City of Haines City in accordance with Florida Statutes. Furthermore, golf carts may not cross a county or state road except at locations which have been specifically designated and posted for such by Polk County.”

Daniels said he simply wants to enjoy his cart responsibly.

“I am not harming a soul. I just want to ride with my grandchildren,” he said.