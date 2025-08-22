CRA Consultant Pitch Sparks Concerns Over Cost, Race, and Religion

CRA HC

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – During the Aug. 7 meeting, Darrell Starling, D. Starling Consulting, gave a presentation to the Community Redevelopment Agency in an effort to become the next consultant for the organization. His fee would be $300,000 a year for three years.

Darrell Starling

The Daily Ridge was unable to find a CRA Consultant’s “job description” in the CRA Bylaws. So, it isn’t clear whether or not what Starling said he could accomplish fits the needs of the CRA.

According to the website, the Haines City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is dedicated to preserving, unifying, and nurturing the heart of Florida by providing vision leadership and inspiration for the revitalization within the designated CRA districts. Through the strategic use of tax increment financing (TIF) and other available resources, we aim to eliminate slum and blight while fostering economic growth, community development, and vibrant public spaces.

Starling said he previously worked at the Lake Wales CRA and has extensive expertise in community development, economic development and program management. He said he focuses on affordable housing and was instrumental in bringing multi-family housing projects to the Lake Wales CRA. He said he pioneered East Tampa’s first business incubator and secured over $1.5 million in state funding plus an additional $1.2 million for Lake Wales CRA housing initiatives.

If hired, he said he would bring 100 plus new and rehabilitated housing units to Haines City. But then on a different slide, he only projected four houses to be built for the next three years each year. Additionally, he said 75 plus local businesses would be supported through grants, training, and capital access. He said that $2.5 million in infrastructure investment would be put into the City’s streets, lighting and public spaces.

However, In addition to the contradictory numbers in the presentation, there were other problems. During the presentation, Starling repeatedly referred to “Black neighborhoods” and shared two Bible stories as part of his pitch. Both raised concerns because government agencies are expected to remain neutral when it comes to race and religion.

Community Redevelopment Agencies are funded with public dollars and must follow federal civil rights laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The Constitution also requires government agencies to maintain a separation between church and state. That means public meetings and presentations tied to government action must remain neutral on matters of faith. Bringing Bible stories into a redevelopment presentation, even if meant as illustrations, crosses into territory that can appear to promote religion in an official setting.

There was discussion between Starling and Commissioner Omar Arroyo about the Return on Investment the CRA would see by hiring him. Arroyo said that according to his calculations, the CRA wouldn’t see a return for 100 years. But, Starling said it would be three years. However, Arryo said that three years did not include what the programs would cost – only Starling’s nearly million dollar paycheck.

“I’m not in favor of consultants – especially if it’s going to cost $300,000 a year – almost a million dollars over three years,” Arroyo said. “The amount is just crazy.”

In the spirit of the Sunshine Law, before the presentation Mayor Morris West said he had lunch with Starling. During that lunch, West said that they spoke about the possibility of Starling becoming a consultant.

The position was not advertised.

At the end of the presentation, West said the CRA Board will take it under consideration and let Starling know the decision.