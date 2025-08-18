How Sweet it is: Pals Candy Shop

By Ethan Jones Paul Loiacono Pals Candy Shop

Every small downtown has its staple whether it’s a favorite local restaurant or a unique attraction and downtown Lakeland is no different. Its newest addition, Pal’s Candy Shop, is quickly becoming a local favorite.

I had the unique opportunity to sit down inside the shop with owner Paul Loiacono, who shared the story behind this charming new business.

Pal’s Candy Shop was initially just an idea when Mr. Loiacono and his family moved to Florida. The inspiration came during his time as a stay-at-home dad; he wanted to stay active and do something fulfilling. With his extensive background in public service, the idea for Pal’s Candy Shop was born. In Mr. Loiacono’s own words:

“Nothing is more happy than a candy store.”

Finding the right location wasn’t easy. Mr. Loiacono envisioned a cozy, small-town candy store. Being from Auburndale, he searched the surrounding cities for the perfect spot. It wasn’t until he and his family visited Lakeland’s Farmers Market in Munn Park that they stumbled across a vacant storefront. It felt like a blessing. They weren’t sure they’d find a space, let alone be able to make it happen but when they saw a phone number in the window, they called right away. As the first to inquire, they secured the location, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since opening on April 1st, Pal’s Candy Shop has slowly gained traction among locals. Whether young or old, customers are almost guaranteed a sweet experience when they walk through the doors.

Something that makes Pal’s Candy Shop unique is that it is the only bulk candy store in Lakeland. First-time customers receive 5% off their bulk candy purchase, and they can mix and match to their heart’s content.

But the store offers more than just candy. It also serves a selection of specialty drinks. If you’re looking for a recommendation, the Orange Creamsicle is a must-try. It’s smooth, refreshing, and perfectly sweet. For regulars, there’s even a reward program: Buy 5 drinks, get the 6th free, a sweet deal in more ways than one.

Of course, no new business is without its challenges. Mr. Loiacono admits that keeping up with inventory has been tricky, especially in the beginning. Reflecting on the early days, he shared:

“At first, I didn’t know what people liked, so I didn’t know what to order.”

To meet demand, he now works with three distributors—two for name-brand candies and one for locally made treats. He’s also in the process of adding locally made candy nuts from Polk County to his shelves.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane or just craving something sweet, Pal’s Candy Shop is a delightful stop that brings a bit of magic to downtown Lakeland.

When it comes to fan favorites, one candy stands above the rest: the wax soda bottles. These nostalgic treats are in constant demand and almost always sell out quickly.

But beyond the bestsellers, what makes Pal’s Candy Shop truly special is its ability to create a one-of-a-kind experience, one that transports customers straight back to their childhood. The shop carries rare and hard-to-find classics like Mars Bars, Cow Tales, and other vintage candies you might not see anywhere else. If you can name it, chances are, Pal’s Candy Shop has it.

Throughout its time in operation, the store has provided not just a unique experience for the downtown Lakeland community, but a deeply nostalgic one as well.

For Mr. Loiacono, the heart of Pal’s Candy Shop isn’t just the candy, it’s the community. When speaking about the role the shop plays, he said:

“We’ve gotten away from community, but I believe it’s slowly coming back. A place like this a candy shop can be a hub, somewhere people can meet, connect, and enjoy themselves.”

His favorite part of running the store? Talking to people and seeing their enjoyment as they walk through the door.

Whether you’re dropping by for your favorite childhood treat, grabbing a specialty drink, or just looking for a feel-good place to visit, one thing is certain: You’ll leave with a smile.

So next time you’re in Munn Park in downtown Lakeland, make sure to stop by Pal’s Candy Shop. It’s more than just candy, it’s an experience you won’t forget anytime soon.

👉 To learn more, visit: www.palscandyshop.com