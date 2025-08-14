Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Expands Youth Turkey Hunting Opportunities on Public Lands

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has approved changes to expand youth turkey hunting opportunities on public lands, giving young hunters more time in the field.

During its August meeting, the FWC voted to extend the youth turkey hunting season on 104 wildlife management areas (WMAs) from two consecutive days — traditionally Saturday and Sunday — to four days, running Friday through Monday.

This expanded schedule was already in place on lands outside of the WMA system for the 2026 youth turkey season. The change brings WMAs in line with that adjustment and provides additional opportunities without increasing the number of youth quota permits issued or affecting WMAs that do not currently offer youth turkey hunts.

Access will be limited to only youth hunters and supervising adults on 21 WMAs during their designated youth hunting days, creating a safer and more focused environment.

Florida’s Two Youth Spring Turkey Hunts

The 2026 Youth Spring Turkey Hunts are scheduled as follows:

Feb. 27 – March 2, 2026 – South of State Road 70 March 13-16, 2026 – North of State Road 70

These hunts are open to youth 15 years old and younger and take place on many WMAs as well as on lands outside of the WMA system.

Regulations for Youth Spring Turkey Hunts

During these hunts, only youth may harvest a gobbler or bearded turkey, which counts toward their spring season bag limit of two. All youth hunters must be supervised by an adult aged 18 or older. No license or permit is required for the youth or the supervising adult. However, if the adult wishes to call a turkey or otherwise participate in the hunt, they must have a hunting license and turkey permit. On WMAs, the adult participant must also have a management area permit.

Quota and Non-Quota Hunts

Most WMAs offering a Youth Spring Turkey Hunt require a quota permit, which can be applied for at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or in person through any license agent or tax collector’s office. Hunters should review the specific WMA regulations brochure before heading into the field.

Some areas offer public hunting opportunities without a quota permit during youth spring hunts, though daily quota permits issued at check stations may be required. Rules such as season dates, bag limits, and shooting hours may vary between WMAs, so hunters are advised to check each area’s open/closed status before traveling.

Public Support for Expansion

In June, the FWC surveyed the public and received more than 2,000 responses. Over 80% supported the expanded hunting days and access rules.

For more information about youth turkey hunting weekends, visit MyFWC.com/Turkey and click on “Youth Turkey Hunt Weekends.”