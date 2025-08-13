In Loving Memory of Frank ‘Bubba’ Smith Jr. – A Bartow & Polk County Icon

Frank ‘Bubba’ Smith Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Bartow, FL on Sunday, August 10, 2025. He was surrounded by his family. Bubba loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, most importantly, hunting and fishing with all the boys in his family and his friends. He never let a day go by without his family knowing how much he loved them.

Bubba was born June 2, 1935 in Bartow, FL to Frank B. Smith & Irene ‘Shirley’ Smith. He grew up in Bartow and graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1953. In high school, he played football and was in the Key Club along with many other clubs and activities. He briefly attended the University of Florida before joining the Army in 1954. He later went on to continue his education and graduated from Florida Southern College in 1960 with a degree in business administration and a minor in citrus. When he was at Florida Southern, he was a founding member of the FSC chapter and served as president of Kappa Alpha fraternity, vice president of the Inter-Fraternity Council and was a member of the Citrus Club. During college, Bubba worked at his parents’ clothing store, at the Alturas Packing House, and for American Cyanamid.

He was the president of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycee’s) from 1963-1964. He was president of the County Finance Officers Association from 1968-1969. He was a long time member of the Bartow Lions Club and the President from 1977-1978. He was on the Board of Directors of Peace Valley Nursing Council as treasurer, member of the Polk County Scholarship and Loan Association, Polk Alcoholism Program, and Ridge Council of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association. Bubba was a Bartow Volunteer Fire Fighter for many years.

After graduating from college, Bubba was a clerk and auditor for the Board of County Commissioners. He was elected county commissioner in 1970. He served 3 terms as county commissioner. In 1982, he was appointed the Polk County Manager until he retired in 1988 at the age of 53. In 1994, he was asked to fill an unexpired term as city commissioner and was then elected for a 3 year term in which he also served as mayor from 1997-1998. In 2017, Bubba was inducted into the Bartow Senior High School B.E.S.T.T. Hall of Fame. He was also a Boy Scout for many years and in 2019 was presented with the Soaring Eagle award. He was also a proud member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow since 1996.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 66 years: Anne Smith of Bartow, four children: Justin Smith & wife Sherry, of Bartow, Frank Smith III, of Bartow, Elizabeth Turner & husband Jeff, of Charlotte, NC, and Lance Smith & wife Joan, of Orlando, FL, and eight grandchildren: Kim Miller & husband Jason, Kara Uhinck & husband Mark, Brad Smith & wife Andrea, Rachel Upthegrove & husband Colby, Chad Smith, Audrey Turner, Connor Smith, and Carly Smith, and ten great grandchildren: Reagan, Allie Grace, Cole, Eli, Sici, Kesler, Luke, Ben, Case, and Jake, and nephew Murphy Phillips and wife Sheryl, of Bartow, FL.

The Smith Family is eternally grateful for the exceptional support and love from our caregivers: Annette, Raymond, Maxine, Toni, and Ari.

A visitation will be held at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow on Saturday, August 16th at 1:00pm followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm. A celebration of life, with refreshments, will immediately follow the service in Fellowship Hall. His family will meet at the Wildwood Cemetery following refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army.