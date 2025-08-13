Armed And Dangerous Murder Suspect Sought By Polk County Sheriffs Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunshots in the area of the Home Suites located in Davenport, Florida, near the I-4 & US 27 interchange.

Upon arrival, deputies located Elijah Johnson, who was found lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder. Johnson was alert and breathing but unresponsive. Life-saving measures were administered on scene, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a gunshot and observed a suspect fleeing on foot into a red sedan occupied by another individual. The vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot, and a witness noted that it stopped a short distance away, where the suspect exited and ran into the woods.

Shortly thereafter, deputies located the red sedan at a McDonald’s near US Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road. The driver and registered owner of the vehicle, 39-year-old Angel Efrain-Reillo, was taken into custody without incident.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Morales, is believed to be the shooter and at this time has not been located. The investigation is still ongoing.

“Angel Gonzalez-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows where he is or sees him, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. He was last seen walking towards the woods behind the hotels located just east of US 27 and North of I-4.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

If you have any information about the shooting or Angel Gonzalez-Morales’ whereabouts, you can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward – you may contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).