New State Law Requires 6-Hour Driver Safety Course for Polk Teens Seeking Learner’s License

Polk County, Fla. — Today, August 1, 2025, a new Florida law takes effect that changes the process for teens under 18 to obtain a learner’s license. The law now requires all 14 to 18-year-olds to complete a 6-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) course through an approved provider before receiving their learner’s permit.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has released a list of authorized DETS providers, which include:

American Safety Council American Safety Institute, Inc. National Highway Safety Administration $15 DETS by NiSE Company

A full list of approved providers can be found at:

https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/education-courses/driver-improvement-schools/driver-education-traffic-safety-dets/

Exemption for Those Who Completed Previous Course

According to the Polk County Tax Collector’s Office, teens who have already completed the Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course before August 1 will not be required to take the new DETS course.

“I hope the process through which these young drivers get their learner’s permit, and eventually their driver’s license, is as stress free and frustration free as possible,” said Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder. “So I want their families to have as much information on this as they can.”

The Tax Collector’s Office is encouraging families to visit www.PolkTaxes.com for updates and additional resources.