Where the Road Meets the Mound: A Summer Baseball Story

By: Ethan Jones



From the crack of the bat to the smell of a freshly cut field, one thing is for sure: there is nothing better than going to the ballpark during the summer. That’s exactly what I’ve been doing this season.

The first ballpark I visited was Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. If you’re a fan not just of one team but of the game of baseball itself, Fenway Park is the place for you. It embodies the beauty of the game and the rich history of baseball. One of the things that makes Fenway so special is that it’s the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. Built to fit within the city, it features unique dimensions that you won’t find anywhere else.

If you have the chance to go to Fenway, I highly recommend taking a stadium tour. It offers a complete walk-through of the park and shares the fascinating history behind it. When it comes to the game-day experience, the Boston Red Sox offer something truly unforgettable. From singing “Sweet Caroline” during the bottom of the eighth inning to the passionate energy the fans bring, the atmosphere is electric.

What made my visit to Fenway even more special was the opportunity to witness a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, a matchup widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in baseball—and arguably in all of sports. The game itself was nothing short of amazing. Red Sox fans were relentless in heckling Yankees fans and players, and the night ended with Carlos Narváez, a former Yankee, hitting a walk-off in extra innings to beat his old team. It was everything you’d hope for in a rivalry game.

My next stop was Citi Field in Queens, New York, home of the New York Mets. Citi Field offers a completely different experience. Opened in 2008, it’s one of the more modern stadiums in the league, yet it still manages to evoke the feel of a classic ballpark. Its exterior pays homage to Ebbets Field, the former home of the Brooklyn Dodgers, through a similar brick façade.

Here’s a fun fact that many people don’t know: the Mets’ team colors—blue and orange—are a tribute to two former New York baseball teams. The Brooklyn Dodgers wore blue, and the New York Giants wore orange. When those teams left the city, the Mets carried their legacy forward.

Citi Field provides a great fan experience, especially because of its modern amenities and more convenient parking options. In contrast, Fenway Park’s parking is scarce, and most fans get there via the subway, which can be confusing for first-timers.

So far, I’ve attended three games at two ballparks, and I plan on visiting more before the summer ends. But the journey isn’t just about checking off stadiums—it’s about the memories made along the way. Whether it’s the roar of the crowd, the thrill of a walk-off win, or simply sharing a hot dog in the stands, these moments make every trip worth it.

Whatever you do this summer, make time to catch a game or two. Take it all in—because baseball is more than just a game. It’s a feeling, an experience, and for me, the heart of summer.