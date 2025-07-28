One Movie Later: James Gunn’s Superman is a Super Good Movie

Superman Movie Poster

by James Coulter

Superman has had quite a cinematic history at the box office. His first theatrical film in 1978 set the template for all superhero movies to follow, and the second movie proved to be better than the first. However, the decline in quality with the next two films brought the franchise to a halt. Superman Returns was later released in 2005, but the reboot failed to reboot the franchise. And the less said about the cinematic disasters that were Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman, the better.

Now, nearly a decade after Superman’s last theatrical outing with Justice League, the Man of Steel has triumphantly returned to the big screen with his newest movie, directed by James Gunn. But will Superman save the day? Or is his latest film fated to be box office kryptonite?

Superman 2025 takes place in a world where beings with super abilities called “meta humans” have existed for 300 years. 30 years ago, the metahuman who would eventually become Superman arrived on Earth from the planet Krypton; and three years ago, Superman has been going about his super business as a superhero.

In his current story, Superman is trying to stop a growing conflict between two rival nations. However, matters become complicated after a shocking revelation about Superman’s past is unveiled to the public, turning them against him. Even worse, his dog Krypto goes missing. Can Superman uncover the plot to sully his good name, stop the invasion, and save his pet?

This movie starts with everything about Superman’s origins having already been established: Superman was sent to Krypton, raised in Smallville, he’s discovered and mastered his powers, became a reporter at the Daily Planet, formed a rivalry with Lex Luthor, and not only is he in a relationship with Lois Lane, but she already knows his secret identity. So, with all the important stuff out of the way, this movie has the freedom to be a story about Superman without going through the usual rigmarole other Superman movies go through.

Furthermore, this movie takes place in a universe where superheroes are not only a thing but have been a thing for a while. Superman is no longer the first and only superhero, but one of many in a universe of superheroes—a universe where superheroes have become so commonplace that an epic battle against a giant monster can happen in the background while Superman has a casual conversation with Lois.

With Superman being a superhero in a world overrun by other superheroes, his character now hinges upon what sets him apart from all the others. And perhaps his most shining quality is that, not only is he the strongest superhero, but also one whose moral compass starkly contrasts with everyone else’s—namely, that he has one. Unlike the rival Justice League—er, Gang!—a band of cynical corporate paramilitary lackies with no qualms about creating collateral damage or using excessive force, Superman is less focused on stopping bad guys and more on protecting innocent civilians.

Early in the movie, a shocking revelation about his character is revealed to the public. No spoilers, but the revelation not only poses a challenge for him, turning public opinion against him, but also forces him to reflect on his own character and question everything he has come to

believe about himself.

This Superman film was directed by James Gunn, most famous for directing other superhero movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. As such, this movie has all the pros and cons associated with a James Gunn film. On the plus side, this movie is bright, colorful, and optimistic with a bit of tongue-in-cheek snarky humor. In other words, a stark and refreshing contrast to the dark, bleak, and overly-serious Zac Snyder DCEU films.

On the other hand, as a James Gunn film, this movie checks off everything expected from a James Gunn flick. A ragtag band of misfits who snark with one another? Check. An epic battle with a needle drop? Check. A villain getting interrupted while monologuing? Check. A snarky sense of humor with the occasional profanity and sex joke snuck in? Check and check.

Look. I’m a big James Gunn fan. I love his work. And I’m glad he’s helming the DC films. I knew what to expect from a Superman film directed by him. But sometimes, being given what you expected can feel underwhelming when you know exactly what to expect. It’s not bad. It’s just…expected.

The third act is also a big mess. A big, beautiful mess that only James Gunn can deliver. But a mess nonetheless. No spoilers, but the third act has three things happening simultaneously, and while normally that wouldn’t be a problem if those three things are well-balanced…well, they’re not. One event proves to be a bigger priority than all the others (as in a reality-destroying priority), and yet it’s also the event given less attention, which makes the last act feel off-kilter.

Is the movie flawed? Yes. Is it imperfect? Yes. But overall, is it still a good movie? Yes. Unequivocally, yes. It’s not as great as the original 1978 movie, but it’s leagues better than Batman v. Superman. Like other James Gunn films, it’s a fun watch.

Fair warning, though: this movie leans hard in the PG-13 rating with its humor and language. As long as you’re comfortable with your kids hearing the words “sh*t” or “a**hole” in a Superman movie or asking what a “harem” is, you can bring them along. At the least, it’s better than having them see Superman snap another man’s neck or die a brutal death.

Oh, and this movie also has Krypto. He’s a good boy!