Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 Following Reported Cardiac Arrest in Clearwater

Clearwater, FL – Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old following an apparent cardiac arrest, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Hogan’s Clearwater residence early Thursday morning. First responders reportedly described the call as a “cardiac arrest.” Several police vehicles and EMT units were seen outside the home, and Hogan was transported via stretcher into an ambulance.

The tragic news comes just weeks after Hogan’s wife, Sky, publicly denied rumors that he was in a coma, assuring fans that his heart was “strong” as he recovered from recent surgeries. In May, Hogan had undergone a neck procedure, and although there were reports suggesting he was on his “deathbed,” sources close to the family downplayed the concerns at the time.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk Hogan was more than just a professional wrestler—he was a cultural phenomenon. Hogan became the face of wrestling in the 1980s, turning what was once a niche sport into a mainstream family entertainment sensation. With his signature mustache, red-and-yellow ring gear, and booming charisma, he captivated children and adults alike and helped launch the WWE (then WWF) into global stardom.

In 1996, Hogan made headlines again when he rebranded himself as a villain by forming the New World Order (NWO) and adopting the persona “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. The bold move revived his career and helped usher in a new era of wrestling entertainment.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, but controversy followed in 2015 when he was removed after a leaked video showed him making racist remarks during a private encounter. The video, published by Gawker, led to a high-profile lawsuit which Hogan ultimately won.

Despite the scandals, Hogan’s legacy in professional wrestling remains undeniable. He headlined countless events, inspired generations of fans, and helped shape the modern landscape of sports entertainment.

Hulk Hogan is survived by his wife Sky and his children. Further details regarding funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.