Polk State College’s New Haines City Campus on Track for 2026 Opening

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Construction is progressing on schedule and within budget for Polk State College’s (PSC) new ultra-modern campus in Haines City. The $51 million facility, located on 7.8 acres just south of AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital on Highway 27, is set to open in August 2026.

The new campus, the eighth location for the College, will serve approximately 1,500 students pursuing degrees in key fields such as Health Services, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Logistics, Supervision and Management, Teacher Education, and general education courses toward Associate of Arts degrees.

A centerpiece of the new 75,000 square foot facility will be Central Florida’s first public interdisciplinary simulation hospital for higher education. This state-of-the-art training environment replicates real hospital settings, providing students in healthcare programs with immersive, hands-on clinical experience.

Health Services programs offered at the campus will include Cardiovascular Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Radiologic Technology, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Care, and Nursing.

The development of the Haines City campus has been in the works for years. The college purchased the property in 2009, following a comprehensive needs assessment conducted in 2006.

“The sign on the property has been there a long time,” said Madison Fantozzi, Associate Vice President of Communications, PSC. “We are super excited to finally see the walls going up.”

One of the project’s most dedicated advocates, Dean of Health Services Beth Luckett, expressed her enthusiasm for the long-awaited milestone.

“We have dreamed of this facility for decades and are thrilled to see it developing into a reality—one that reflects the passion and potential of our students,” Luckett said. “This campus is more than bricks and mortar; it’s the foundation for the next generation of healthcare heroes and a symbol of Polk State’s commitment to access, innovation, and our community.”

According to Fantozzi, the College still requires $7.1 million in funding and plans to present a request during the 2026 State Legislative Session. The College has received approximately $30 million from the state, and donations from Barney Barnett and his family, and other business and community leaders.

The College began construction on the new campus at the end of 2025.