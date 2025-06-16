Mulberry Man Arrested After Alleged Armed Confrontation at Gas Station

MULBERRY — A long-standing feud between two former friends erupted into a dangerous confrontation at a gas station in Mulberry, leading to the arrest of one man on multiple firearm-related charges.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 14, when 28-year-old Anthony Michael Dyer of Mulberry initiated a hostile conversation with a man he had known for approximately twenty years. The altercation began while the two men were at the fuel pumps.

During the dispute, Dyer allegedly retrieved a black rifle from his vehicle and pointed it at the other man. Both individuals then got into their vehicles and drove off separately.

A short time later, deputies say Dyer pulled his vehicle alongside the victim’s and pointed a handgun at him, reportedly stating, “I should shoot you.” The two men then went their separate ways.

Deputies were contacted the following day and began an investigation. During the course of that investigation, they seized a handgun from Dyer consistent with the victim’s description and a rifle magazine from his vehicle.

When interviewed by deputies, Dyer admitted to becoming frustrated during the incident, telling them the victim was “running his mouth.” He stated that he pulled what he claimed was a BB gun from his vehicle and “almost did some [stuff],” adding that “every instinct” told him to “shoot the bum.” He also admitted to displaying the handgun and claimed the rifle magazine belonged to a friend. Dyer said he had since discarded the BB gun.

On Sunday, June 15, Anthony Michael Dyer was arrested and booked into the Polk County Sheriff’s Processing Center. He faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.

The case remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.