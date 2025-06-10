In Loving Memory Of Paul Marvin Boggs – Davenport

Paul Marvin Boggs, 78, of Davenport, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 6th, 2025, at 7:48 AM, at a local hospital in Kissimmee, Florida.

Born in South Shore, Kentucky on July 23rd, 1946, he was the son of the late Maxine Floyd and the late James Lafe Boggs.

Paul Marvin Boggs

Paul retired in April 2021 from his position as a captain for Inland Marine. He loved working outdoors. His property was his pride and joy. He also loved fishing and hunting; however, his favorite pastime was spending time with family and enjoying life with his babydoll, Betty.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Floyd; his father, James Lafe Boggs; his sister, Mary Boggs; his step-brother, Perry Reffitt; his son, Terry Broughton; his daughter-in-law, Dana Boggs; and his other daughter-in-law, Claire Boggs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Boggs, who he married on December 16th, 1989. He is also survived by his brother, Quinton (Karen) Boggs; his brother, Dee (Nancy) Boggs; his son, Paul “Roho” (Jill) Boggs; his son, David (Angela) Boggs; and his son, James Boggs.

Furthermore, he is also survived by his many grandchildren, including Sarah (Josh) Brown; Zackery (Mika) Boggs; Zachery (Kay) Boggs; Adam Lipscomb; Jesse Lipscomb; Zoey Boggs; Gavin Boggs; Heather Slater; Greg Broughton; Aaron (Breanna) Broughton; Sydney (TJ) Baker; Michaela Broughton; and Nicklaus Broughton.

Paul is also survived by multiple great-grandchildren, including Bryleigh Craft, Aria Brown, Jacob Brown, Josiah Brown, Jolee Ann, Bryson Paul Michael Boggs, Andrew Boggs, Austin Boggs, Brantley Lipscomb, MaryJo McClain, Jaxson McClain, Maggie McClain, Grayson Lipscomb, Remington Lipscomb, Warren Lipscomb, Lilo Boggs, Wyatt Slater, Braelyn Slater, Avery Sprague, Isaac Broughton, Sarah Broughton, Brittany Broughton, Benji Broughton, and Cayden Broughton.

Paul is survived by his best friend and neighbor, Yasel, who was by his side until the very end. Yasel and Paul loved each other unconditionally.

Services for Paul are being handled privately by the family.