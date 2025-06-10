10th Annual Pride in the Park to be Hosted at Munn Park this Saturday

PolkPride2025

by James Coulter

Lakeland will be celebrating a decade of LGBTQ pride with the 10th Annual Pride in the Park, to be hosted on Sat. June 14 at Munn Park in Lakeland.

The outdoor celebration will be hosted from 10 AM to 3 PM with festivities for all ages including live music, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, and drag shows.

Pride in the Park is part of a weeklong celebration being hosted to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month. Other events throughout the week include:

Pride For Youth, a party for young people, hosted at United Women’s Club on Wed. June 11 at 6:30 PM.

Pride in Faith, an interfaith worship service, hosted at Beacon Hill Fellowship on Thurs. June 12 at 7 PM.

Friday Night Pride, a night of drinks, dancing, and drag, hosted at The Parrot on Fri. June 13 at 9 PM.

Pride After Dark, an 18+ party and drag show to be hosted at Union Hall on Sat. June 14 at 9 PM.

Scott Guira and Kerri McCoy, president and vice president of Polk Pride FL, recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss the 10th Annual Polk Pride celebration. Listen to the full podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-62-in-ten-tionally-proud-wkerri-mccoy-scott-guira