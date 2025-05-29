In Loving Memory of Alice Cao 1942 – 2025

thumbnail Cao

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Alice Cao ( Nguyen Thi Ngoc Mai ), our beloved beacon of kindness, and champion of compassion, on May 19, 2025, in Orlando. Born in Hoc Mon, Vietnam, on November 16, 1942. Alice was a cherished soul renowned for her unwavering kindness and generosity. A devout Christian, she was a member of her beloved Winter Haven Vietnamese Alliance Church.

A multifaceted individual, Alice found immense fulfillment in volunteer work, songwriting, music composition, poetry, and gospel singing. Family was her unwavering priority and purpose in life. Her radiant smile was a constant presence, and her passion for infusing joy into people’s lives, even those she had never met, was truly remarkable. Her gentle yet powerful spirit and appreciation for the inherent beauty in individuals and life continue to inspire those who were fortunate to have known her.

In this somber moment, we remember Alice not only for her benevolence but also for the profound impact she had on our lives. Her spirit will endure through the countless lives she touched.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Nguyen Van Hue and Nguyen Thi Tu; her beloved husband, Cao Thoi Thuy Frank; her sons, Cao Thoi Binh and Cao Van Van; and her brother, Nguyen Ngoc Anh. She is survived by her cherished sister, Nguyen Ngoc Phuong, devoted daughters, Hoang Cao Lan, Pham Kieu Oanh, Cao Kieu Loan, and her loving sons in laws, Hoang Ngoc Bich, Pham Huu Tung, and Juan Francisco Alvear. Her grandchildren, who brought her so much joy, include Juliet Hoang, Davis Galleon, Emily Ho, Daniel Hoang, Abel Cao, and Tin Pham. She adored her one and only beloved granddaughter-in-law, Cassandra Galleon. Her treasured great-grandchildren include Caius Jacinto, Ryleigh Galleon, Atlas Jacinto, and Camryn Galleon. Alice will be deeply missed by all who cherished her.