Florida Poly Board Welcomes New Trustees With Expertise In Key Sectors

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees is welcoming two new members whose expertise will further strengthen the institution’s position as a driving force in STEM education. The appointments, made recently by the Florida Board of Governors, bring a fresh perspective in entrepreneurship and law, as well as in the tech and defense industries.

Sumanth Neelam is CEO of Odin Group, a Kissimmee, Florida-based real estate company providing smart-home solutions to clients. Eliot Peace is deputy general counsel at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Board of Governors also reappointed Beth Kigel, the current board chair. She is an expert in transportation technology and city ecosystems, and serves as vice president, national consultant and director of smart and connected solutions at HNTB, a leading national engineering and infrastructure design firm.

“These remarkable appointments solidify our leadership team with individuals who understand the bold-thinking approach that we embrace at Florida Poly,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of the University. “Their knowledge and vision in such wide-ranging and critical areas will help shape the University’s future as we continue to fuel Florida’s high-tech economy through STEM education.”

Sumanth Neelam

Sumanth Neelam, who began his career as a software engineer, is a business leader and entrepreneur with an extensive technology background. In addition to his work as CEO of Odin Group, Neelam is founder and CEO of Mentour Corporation, a New Jersey-based global services company specializing in digital services and consulting, delivering technology solutions and IT services for corporate clients.

“I am genuinely excited to serve on the Florida Poly Board of Trustees. STEM is my foundational academic background, and I am committed to helping the University fulfill its growth potential,” he said.

Neelam holds a bachelor’s degree from Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India, and a master’s degree from Hyderabad Central University in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Both degrees are in mathematics and computer science.

Neelam said he looks forward to contributing his broad experience and hopes it will bring valuable insight to the board’s work.

“Florida Poly is a young university with tremendous growth potential, and I’m eager to support that in any capacity I can, including collaborating with teams, the state, and the corporate world to explore what’s possible,” he said. “The South has few tech universities, and Florida Poly stands out as a truly shining, rising star.”

Eliot Peace

With a background steeped in law, the military and private defense and aerospace manufacturing, Eliot Peace brings a unique set of skills to the Florida Poly Board of Trustees.

In addition to his position as deputy general counsel at General Dynamics, Peace is chair of the state’s Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. He also is a major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“I’m excited about joining the board and looking forward to helping out and getting to work,” he said. “My varied experience matches up with Florida Poly’s commitment to the STEM subjects.”

Peace said his priorities as a trustee include maintaining and improving the University’s academic quality, and ensuring the institution provides a good value for both taxpayers and students.

“I want to see Florida Poly become a nationally recognized STEM university and a well-known school with a stellar national reputation,” he said.

Peace has a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs from the University of Georgia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The new trustees will participate in their first full board meetingon Tuesday, June 3.

For the most recent University news, visit Florida Poly News.

About Florida Polytechnic University: Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the No.1 public college in the Southeast United States for four years in a row and a top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the nation for two years in a row. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and a member of the State University System of Florida. Florida Poly is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM and offers ABET-accredited degrees. Florida Poly is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. Florida Poly’s iconic Innovation, Science, and Technology Building, designed by world-renowned architect Dr. Santiago Calatrava, has won more than 20 global awards and was named one of the 16 most breathtaking buildings in the world. Connect with Florida Poly.