Haines City Police Captain Arrested in Federal Veterans Affairs Fraud Scheme

Haines City, FL — Haines City Police Department Captain Gabriel “Gabe” Garcia, a long-serving law enforcement officer with the department since 2007, has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with a sweeping fraud investigation led by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA OIG) and the FBI. Garcia, who is also a U.S. military veteran, is among 10 individuals named in a 49-count federal indictment unsealed in Puerto Rico on May 21, 2025.

According to federal court documents, Garcia is accused of fraudulently securing a 100% disability rating from the VA as part of a coordinated scheme that spanned from 2020 to 2025. The operation allegedly involved VA employee Ángel Carrer-Rivera, who misused his access to the Veterans Benefits Management System to manipulate claims, and Richard Rivera-Maitin, a veteran and business owner, who acted as a facilitator and charged veterans fees for coaching them on how to fabricate medical conditions.

Garcia’s mother, Brenda García, served as a go-between for conspirators and played a key role in connecting veterans like her son with the scheme’s organizers. The indictment alleges that Garcia knowingly submitted false information to the VA in order to receive lifelong disability benefits he was not entitled to.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the Haines City Police Department, where Garcia held a leadership role for nearly two decades. “The conduct that led to this arrest is a betrayal of the badge and everything this department stands for,” said Haines City Police Chief Jay Hopwood. “Leadership in law enforcement carries a greater burden of responsibility, and when that trust is broken, it damages the profession and the community.”

City officials emphasized that the department is cooperating fully with federal investigators and reviewing the indictment to determine internal next steps. They reiterated their commitment to transparency, accountability, and restoring public trust.

If convicted, Garcia faces up to five years for conspiracy to defraud the United States, and up to 20 years for each count of wire and mail fraud. The case is part of a broader federal initiative to root out abuse of programs meant to serve disabled veterans.