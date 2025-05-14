Suspects In Double Homicide Arrested By Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies

Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a total of six people who were involved in the double-murder that occurred in the Secret Cove neighborhood of Lakeland on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Four of the arrested were each charged with two-counts of felony murder and other crimes, the remaining two suspects were charged with various crimes involved with the case. The suspects are:

· Alexander Zarion Colon-Martinez, 17, Lakeland.

o Charged with: 1st Degree Murder (FC, 2-counts), Attempted Armed Robbery (F2), and Tampering with Evidence (F3).

· David Yule, Jr., 15, Lakeland.

o Charged with: 1st Degree Murder (FC, 2-counts), Attempted Armed Robbery (F2), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (F2), Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile (F2), and Violation of Probation (M2).

· Anthony Scott Roush, 18, Lakeland.

o Charged with: 1st Degree Murder (FC, 2-counts), Attempted Armed Robbery (F2), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (F2), Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile (M1, 2-counts), and Violation of Probation (M2).

· Kristian Xavier Guzman, 23, Lakeland.

o Charged with: 1st Degree Murder (FC, 2-counts), Attempted Armed Robbery (F2), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (F2), Negligent Child Abuse (F3, 2-counts), Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile (M1, 2-counts), and Violation of Probation (M2).

· Jessica M. Chambers, 19, Lakeland.

o Charged with: Accessory After the Fact to a Capitol Felony (F1), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (F2), False Information to Law Enforcement in a Felony Investigation (F3), and Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile (M1, 4-counts).

· Isabella Brooke Farley, 21, Lakeland.

o Charged with: Accessory After the Fact to a Capitol Felony (F1), Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (F2), Negligent Child Abuse (F3, 2-counts), False Information to Law Enforcement in a Felony Investigation (F3), and Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile (M1, 2-counts).

On Monday, May 12, 2025, at about 1:26 pm, 19-year old Davin Boutwell drove a white Mercedes to the Secret Cove neighborhood in Lakeland to conduct a drug transaction there. Alex met Boutwell at his car, where Ned Engle Blvd meets Pirates Way, as David and Anthony stood nearby, and their co-conspirator Kristian remained in the getaway car.

During the brief meeting, Boutwell was shot through the chest (from back to front). The Mercedes sped away down the road and fatally struck 38-year old Nathaniel Jones, Jr. on his electric bike, and then crashed into a residence on Pirates Way. Boutwell and Jones were deceased when first responders arrived.

“As usual, my detectives hit the ground running speaking to witnesses, collecting evidence, using their available resources and their excellent skills. What happened on Pirates Way was unusual and tragic. The six suspects we now have locked-up will be held accountable for their role in these murders. This is just another reminder that drugs, guns, and youth is deadly cocktail.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Through their investigation, PCSO detectives were able to determine that the robbery of Boutwell was planned by Kristian, David, Alex, and Anthony. Jessica and Isabella rode along in the silver Nissan Altima that was to be used as a getaway vehicle. Also in the Nissan were Kristian’s two very young children.

A shotgun that was taken to the robbery (but not used) was hidden by Alex behind a dumpster at a nearby convenience store. The shotgun was recovered, but the firearm used to murder Boutwell has not yet been recovered.