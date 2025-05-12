Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Lakeland Home; Sheriff Grady Judd to Hold Briefing at 5 PM

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic incident where a vehicle crashed into a residence on Pirates Way in Lakeland, resulting in two fatalities. Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide a media briefing at 5:00 PM today to share further details about the crash and the ongoing investigation.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene earlier today following reports of a vehicle colliding with a home. Upon arrival, they discovered two individuals deceased. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation. Authorities have not disclosed whether any occupants of the home were injured or if other vehicles were involved. The area around Pirates Way has been secured as investigators work to determine the cause of the accident.

Sheriff Judd’s briefing will be held near the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.