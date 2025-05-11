Moms and Sons Create Super Memories at Haines City’s Hero-Themed Dance Night

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – More than 50 mother-son pairs filled the dance floor at the Mother and Son Night Out Superhero Dance Party, a heartwarming celebration held in honor of the upcoming Mother’s Day. Hosted by Haines City Parks and Recreation, the event took place on Friday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center.

Among the many attendees was Nicci Tymms, who brought her newborn son, Grayson, to share in the special evening. Nicci learned about the dance from her friend Jessica Goyette, who also joined the festivities with her 6-year-old son, Jackson. Both families traveled from Winter Haven to attend.

“We love to dance and dance at home all the time,” Jessica said. “I thought this would be a great chance for us to spend some fun, quality time together.” Jessica is also a mother to a 10-year-old daughter.

Another mom enjoying the night was Tabitha Glenn from Lakeland, who attended with her 8-year-old son, Kameron.

“I found out about the dance and knew right away I wanted to go,” said Tabitha. “I’ve always wanted to attend a mother-and-son dance.” She’s also the proud mom of a 27-year-old son.

Kameron had such a great time that when asked if he was enjoying himself, he could only flash a big thumbs-up before heading back to the dance floor.

The evening featured food, drinks, and music from a DJ spinning classics like “Y.M.C.A.” as colored lights flashed across the dance floor. The venue was filled with laughter, dancing, and unforgettable memories.

Next up from Haines City Parks and Recreation is the Daddy Daughter Dance: Fairy Garden Party, set for Friday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center, in celebration of Father’s Day. To make reservations for the event, call the City of Haines City at 863-421-3600.