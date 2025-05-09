Veterinarians Unable to Save Starving Horse; Lakeland Man Faces Multiple Cruelty Charges

Agriculture Crimes Unit detectives arrested 63 year old Carl Edward Olinger of north Lakeland on May 6, 2025, after they responded to his property and discovered multiple malnourished horses. Olinger was the custodian of 6 horses located in his pasture. Upon inspection of the pasture all 6 horses were found to be malnourished with ribs and shoulder bones visibly protruding. No food or water was located anywhere in the pasture accessible to the horses. The pasture was primarily dirt with virtually no edible vegetation for the horses.

One of the 6 horses was laying in the pasture, malnourished, immobile, and visibly in pain and discomfort. A licensed veterinarian was immediately contacted and responded to the scene. The horse was determined to have been laying, and unable to stand, for at least a day. After approximately three hours of veterinary care and attempts at assisting the horse to stand, she succumbed to her neglect and abuse. This was determined to be a cruel act by Olinger causing unnecessary pain, suffering, and ultimately death to the horse.

Olinger told deputies that he had not fed the horses in 2 weeks. He was aware all the horses were malnourished and underweight but did nothing to fix the problem. He confirmed the horses were in his care and custody and their well-being was his responsibility.

Olinger was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, 5 counts of Animal Cruelty, and Animal Abandonment.

The surviving adult horses were impounded and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office large animal facility for further evaluation and treatment. One foal was transported for custody and care to Hope Equine Rescue in Winter Haven.