Polk Deputies Nab Attempted Murder Suspect

Auburndale, FL – On Tuesday afternoon, May 6th, around 4:05 p.m., Polk County deputies made a surprise pickup at a familiar spot in Auburndale: the Dollar General on Lake Ariana Boulevard.

The driver of a blue 2007 KIA Optima caught their attention. Behind the wheel was 28-year-old Brodrick Fields, originally from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. While that’s his current listed address, Brodrick has been something of a Central Florida nomad in recent years — spending time in Waverly, Winter Haven, Bartow, and Orlando.

He’s also no stranger to local law enforcement, having made several extended visits to what some jokingly call Grady Judd’s Bed & Breakfast.

This time, however, his stay may be longer than usual.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Dollar General, and Fields was quickly and quietly taken into custody. No drama, no foot chase — just a smooth arrest.

Why were deputies so eager to greet him? Well, Brodrick Fields was wanted out of Franklin County, Pennsylvania. The charge? Attempted murder.

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department

“On 4-19-25 at approximately 02:23 hrs, CPD responded to a shots fired call near the 100 block of Central Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, the suspect that shot the victim was identified as Broderick Fields who is now wanted for Attempted Homicide and several other offenses.”

Now sitting in a Polk County jail cell, Fields awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania to answer for the serious charges.

Let this be another reminder: if you’re wanted for a violent crime, hiding out in Polk County might not be your best plan