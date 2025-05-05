Two Lakeland Men Die After U.S. 98 Crash Near Home Depot

Lakeland, FL – A tragic crash earlier this week has claimed the lives of two Lakeland residents following a serious collision near the Home Depot on U.S. Highway 98 North.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, just after noon. At approximately 12:09 p.m., officers with the Lakeland Police Department responded to reports of a traffic crash in the 2800 block of U.S. 98 North, near the entrance to the Home Depot parking lot.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2012 silver Toyota Camry, driven by 71-year-old Willie Williams of Lakeland, was exiting the Home Depot parking lot and attempting to turn left across traffic. At that same moment, a 2003 silver Porsche 911, operated by 67-year-old Craig Jensen, also of Lakeland, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. 98.

As the Toyota entered the roadway, it collided with the Porsche. The front left bumper of the Toyota struck the front right bumper of the Porsche, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency personnel from the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts. Both drivers were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries.

Sadly, despite the efforts of medical professionals, both drivers later died as a result of their injuries. Willie Williams passed away on May 2, and Craig Jensen succumbed to his injuries on May 3.

The Lakeland Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. The northbound lanes of U.S. 98 were closed for approximately two hours on Tuesday afternoon while investigators processed the crash site.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].

This is a developing story and remains under active investigation.