Officer and Suspect Shot in Bartow, Florida

BARTOW, Fla. — On April 18, 2025, a shooting incident in Bartow, Florida, left both a suspect and two police officers injured, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 PM at 120 Polk Street East.

Reports indicate that three individuals sustained gunshot wounds: one officer from the Bartow Police Department (BPD), one officer from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and the suspect. Emergency medical services were dispatched to provide aid to the injured parties. Details surrounding the events leading to the shooting remain limited, and Sheriff Grady Judd has not released additional information regarding the suspect’s identity or the officers’ conditions at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the incident. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to do a live press conference at 7PM.

Source: Posts on X